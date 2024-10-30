Ukraine Generally Prepared For Heating Season Expro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The increased production compared to 2023 and the accumulated allow us to assert that Ukraine is ready to go through the heating season.

The relevant statement was made by Mykhailo Svyshcho, the editor of the analytical publication ExPro Gas&Oil, in his op-ed , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It can be noted that Ukraine has been generally prepared for the winter period, and the beginning of the heating season is optimistic in view of the warm weather, increased gas production volumes, and sufficient stocks in storage facilities,” Svyshcho wrote.

He pointed out a rise in Ukraine's gas production volumes.

“In October 2023, Ukraine's average daily production rate of natural gas was 52.4 million cubic meters. This October, it is 53.5 million cubic meters per day, which is more than 1 million cubic meters higher compared to last year. In monthly terms, it is an additional 34 million cubic meters of gas,” Svyshcho noted.

According to him, the main drivers of increased gas production volumes are the state-owned companies, Ukrgasvydobuvannya and Ukrnafta, which are part of Naftogaz Group. However, following the renewal of the licenses of Ukrnaftoburinnya, Smart Energy and Goryzonty, privately-owned companies are also increasing gas production.

“After nine months of 2024, private companies are still 14% behind last year's figures. But, if we compare the average daily production rate of private companies during October (10.5 million cubic meters), it was 5% higher than last year,” Svyshcho explained.

As of October 23, 2024, Ukrainian gas storage facilities contained more than 12.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas. According to the editor, this volume is already enough to go through the heating season. At the same time, gas pumping operations continue despite the start of the heating season and growing consumption volumes.

“In addition, the relatively warm and sunny weather in recent days all over Ukraine allows us to postpone the launch of heating services for household consumers. The full-fledged heating season is likely to start in November, which allows us to save more gas resources for the winter period,” Svyshcho concluded.

A reminder that, as of October 29, 2024, over 58% of boiler facilities were running in Ukraine. About 30% of residential houses and 60% of social facilities were connected to heating services.

