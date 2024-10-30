Dodge Direct Connection Launches Hellephant A30 426 And Drag Pak 354 Supercharged Crate HEMI® Engine Blocks, Announces New 6.2L Supercharger Kits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUBURN HILLS,

Mich.

, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Direct Connection, the Dodge performance parts brand, is launching a new engine block for the 1,000-horsepower, 950-lb.-ft. of torque Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI® engine (shown here), as well as a new engine block for the Direct Connection Drag Pak 354 Supercharged Crate HEMI® engine.

Continue Reading



Dodge expands brand's Direct Connection performance parts line with launch of Hellephant A30 and Drag Pak 354 HEMI® engine blocks orderable through Direct Connection as licensed products

Both HEMI engine blocks feature all-new construction for improved strength, oiling and water jacket design

Direct Connection also rolls out three new supercharger kits for the Direct Connection Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI crate engine

First launched in 1974 and reborn in 2022 as Dodge brand's official source for high-performance parts, Direct Connection is celebrating 50 years in 2024

New Direct Connection engine blocks and supercharger kits will be available for ordering in Q1 2025 Direct Connection products are available at DCPerformance or through certified Dodge Power Brokers dealerships

Dodge is bolstering the brand's Direct Connection performance parts line, launching

Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI® and Drag Pak 354 Supercharged Crate HEMI engine blocks as licensed products through Direct Connection, as well as introducing a trio of new supercharger kits for Direct Connection Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI crate engines.

Hellephant A30 426 and Drag Pak 354 Supercharged Crate HEMI engines will be among the Direct Connection products on exhibit in the Mopar display at the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, scheduled for Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

"Dodge is celebrating 50 years of Direct Connection by growing our performance parts offerings for enthusiasts seeking more horsepower on the strip or on the street," said Matt

McAlear, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. "With the launch of Hellephant A30 and Drag Pak 354 Supercharged Crate HEMI engine blocks, Direct Connection continues to expand the brand's portfolio of crate engine products."

Direct Connection first launched in 1974 and was reborn in 2022 as Dodge brand's official source for high-performance parts and technical expertise straight from the factory for a new generation of muscle-car enthusiasts looking for "ready to run" parts. Products are available at

DCPerformance or through certified Dodge Power Brokers dealerships.

Hellephant A30 HEMI and Drag Pak 354 HEMI engine blocks will be available in various machined configurations to support custom engine builds through Callies Performance Products and orderable through DCPerformance . The Hellephant A30 HEMI will feature a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $8,815, with the Drag Pak 354 HEMI engine block available at a MSRP of $10,570.

New Direct Connection engine blocks and supercharger kits will be available for ordering in Q1 2025. Additional product and ordering information is available at

DCPerformance .

Direct Connection 6.2L Supercharger Kits

The Direct Connection portfolio is also expanding with a trio of supercharger kits that deliver leading performance and drivability to support a variety of enthusiast and racer vehicle build projects.

Direct Connection 3.0L E85 Supercharger Kit

Derived from the 1,025-horsepower and 950 lb.-ft. of torque 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, this IHI Supercharger provides increased power potential with 30% more airflow compared to the 2.7L Hellcat Redeye supercharger. The kit helps produce up to 21 PSI using all other production components and provides flex fuel capability for the perfect upgrade to the Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged HEMI crate engine.

Features include:



Direct Connection 3.0L IHI twin-screw supercharger

3.02-inch diameter pulley delivers 14% more overdrive compared to the Hellcat Redeye

105 mm throttle body

High-flow fuel injectors capable of providing 164 gallons per hour

Ethanol sensor

Gates supercharger drive belt

All gaskets and hardware needed to install

Installation instructions

Part number: P5160624AA MSRP: $11,995

Direct Connection 2.4L Supercharger Replacement Snout Kit

Derived from the 717-horsepower and 656 lb.-ft. of torque Hellcrate 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine, the 2.4L Supercharger snout kit includes:



2.4L Supercharger snout (supercharger pulley not included in kit)

Gates supercharger drive belt

All gaskets and hardware

Installation instructions

Part number:

68675006AA MSRP:

$1,095

Direct Connection 2.7L Supercharger Replacement Snout Kit

Derived from the 807-horsepower and 717 lb.-ft. of torque Direct Connection Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI engine, the 2.7L Supercharger snout kit features:



2.7L Supercharger snout (supercharger pulley not included in kit)

Gates supercharger drive belt

All gaskets and hardware

Installation instructions

Part number: 68675007AA MSRP:

$1,295

Direct Connection

The Direct Connection portfolio, available online and through the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network, includes Modern Performance, Crate Engine, Race and Vintage Muscle high-performance products for Dodge performance vehicles, offering factory street, strip and track performance parts developed by SRT engineers and backed by a Mopar warranty for peace of mind. Performance enthusiasts and racers can access the Direct Connection hotline at (800) 998-1110 for technical and race support. More information on Direct Connection and Dodge Power Brokers is available at DCPerformance .

Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand,

shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger

SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge

Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global

automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

Follow Dodge//SRT and company news and video on:

Company blog:

Media website:

Dodge brand:

Direct Connection:

DodgeGarage:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Twitter: and @StellantisNA

YouTube: ,

SOURCE Stellantis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED