Awareness Program On Substance Abuse Held At Budgam
Date
10/30/2024 12:05:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- government Polytechnic College Budgam, in collaboration with the Kashmir American Society of Healthcare, Medical Education & Research (KASHMER), hosted an awareness program titled“Substance Abuse – Our Collective Responsibility & Mental health at the Workplace.” The event aimed to raise awareness about substance abuse prevention and mental health support in professional environments.
Dr. Nasir Ahmad, Additional Director in the Department of Science and Technology, J&K Govt highlighted the importance of collective action against substance abuse and the role of educational institutions in fostering healthier communities. He further emphasized the importance of expanding awareness programs to different institutions to ensure enhanced awareness among youth.
Dr. Muhammad Muzaffar Khan, Consultant Psychologist, emphasized the need for collective responsibility in combating substance abuse.
Arifat Rashid and Arbeena Iqbal, Counseling Psychologists at Happy & Healthy Minds, focused in detail on different aspects of mental health, resource utilization, collective impact of substance abuse, and prevention strategies.
Dr. Shafaqat Ara, Principal of Government Polytechnic College Budgam, expressed gratitude to KASHMER & HPVT, the speakers, and attendees.
Additionally, academic excellence awards were presented to the top students of the MJ24 session, celebrating their achievements in the presence of the Chief Guest.
This seminar served as a crucial platform for equipping students, faculty, and staff with the knowledge to support mental health initiatives and address substance abuse in their communities.
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
