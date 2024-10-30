عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Awareness Program On Substance Abuse Held At Budgam

Awareness Program On Substance Abuse Held At Budgam


10/30/2024 12:05:58 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- government Polytechnic College Budgam, in collaboration with the Kashmir American Society of Healthcare, Medical Education & Research (KASHMER), hosted an awareness program titled“Substance Abuse – Our Collective Responsibility & Mental health at the Workplace.” The event aimed to raise awareness about substance abuse prevention and mental health support in professional environments.

Dr. Nasir Ahmad, Additional Director in the Department of Science and Technology, J&K Govt highlighted the importance of collective action against substance abuse and the role of educational institutions in fostering healthier communities. He further emphasized the importance of expanding awareness programs to different institutions to ensure enhanced awareness among youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Muhammad Muzaffar Khan, Consultant Psychologist, emphasized the need for collective responsibility in combating substance abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arifat Rashid and Arbeena Iqbal, Counseling Psychologists at Happy & Healthy Minds, focused in detail on different aspects of mental health, resource utilization, collective impact of substance abuse, and prevention strategies.

Dr. Shafaqat Ara, Principal of Government Polytechnic College Budgam, expressed gratitude to KASHMER & HPVT, the speakers, and attendees.

Read Also NCORD Implements Robust Strategy To Combat Drug Abuse Among Students Drug Menace: A Key Challenge For Next Govt In J&K

Additionally, academic excellence awards were presented to the top students of the MJ24 session, celebrating their achievements in the presence of the Chief Guest.

This seminar served as a crucial platform for equipping students, faculty, and staff with the knowledge to support mental health initiatives and address substance abuse in their communities.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN30102024000215011059ID1108831917


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search