Awareness Program On Substance Abuse Held At Budgam

Dr. Nasir Ahmad, Additional Director in the Department of Science and Technology, J&K Govt highlighted the importance of collective action against substance abuse and the role of educational institutions in fostering healthier communities. He further emphasized the importance of expanding awareness programs to different institutions to ensure enhanced awareness among youth.

Dr. Muhammad Muzaffar Khan, Consultant Psychologist, emphasized the need for collective responsibility in combating substance abuse.

Arifat Rashid and Arbeena Iqbal, Counseling Psychologists at Happy & Healthy Minds, focused in detail on different aspects of mental health, resource utilization, collective impact of substance abuse, and prevention strategies.

Dr. Shafaqat Ara, Principal of Government Polytechnic College Budgam, expressed gratitude to KASHMER & HPVT, the speakers, and attendees.

Additionally, academic excellence awards were presented to the top students of the MJ24 session, celebrating their achievements in the presence of the Chief Guest.

This seminar served as a crucial platform for equipping students, faculty, and staff with the knowledge to support mental health initiatives and address substance abuse in their communities.

