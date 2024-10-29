China: US High-Tech Investment Ban To Hurt Global Supply Chain

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Chinese expressed discontent to the United States after the Biden administration finalized a set of rules to restrict American individuals and companies from investing in China's three high sectors.

The Final Rule , which aims to implement the Executive Order signed by US President Joe Biden in August 2023, will limit US investments in the semiconductor, artificial intelligence and quantum computing sectors in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the Treasury Department said Monday. The rules will take effect on January 2.



US investors will also be required to inform the Treasury about their investments in some less advanced technologies that may lead to the threat to the national security of the US, according to the Treasury Department.



“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the United States' announcement of investment restriction rules against China,” Lin Jian, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a media briefing on Tuesday.



Lin said China has lodged representations with the US and will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

“It once again shows that American politicians seek their own political interests, undermining normal investment and trade, the free market and economic order. This will harm the global supply chain,” Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said Tuesday.



“This harms the interests of others,” he said, as well as those of“the US as a nation, its people and its companies. They will reap what they sow.”



The Hong Kong government on Monday issued a policy statement, which clearly sets out the government's policy stance and approach to promote the development of AI adoption by the financial services sector.

