NASA Sets Coverage For Its Spacex Crew-9 Dragon Station Relocation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the arrival of NASA's SpaceX 31st commercial resupply services mission, four crew members aboard the International Space Station will relocate the agency's SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft to a different docking Sunday, Nov. 3.



The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov approaches the International Space Station as it orbits 259 miles above Oregon. Credit: NASA

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will undock the spacecraft from the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module at 6:35 a.m., and redock to the module's space-facing port at 7:18 a.m.

The relocation, supported by flight controllers at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and the Mission Control team at SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, will free Harmony's forward-facing port for a Dragon cargo spacecraft mission scheduled to launch no earlier than Monday, Nov. 4.

This will be the fifth port relocation of a Dragon spacecraft with crew aboard following previous moves during the Crew-1 , Crew-2 , Crew-6 , and Crew-8 missions.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission launched Sept. 28 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and docked to the space station Sept. 29. Crew-9, targeted to return February 2025, is the company's ninth rotational crew mission as a part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.



