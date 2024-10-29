عربي


Publishing Of Eimskip's Third Quarter 2024 Results


10/29/2024 2:01:24 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its third quarter 2024 results after market closing on Tuesday 5 November.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and Rósa Guðmundsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Wednesday 6 November at 8:30 GMT at the Company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor.

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on Investors can send questions before the meeting to the email ....

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company's investor relations website,

For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: ...


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

