UAE leader holds discussions with Russian secretary of security council

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions with Russian Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu in Abu Dhabi, focusing on recent developments both regionally and internationally. The meeting aimed to strengthen the ties between the two nations and explore new avenues for cooperation. The dialogue highlights the UAE's ongoing commitment to fostering collaborative relationships on the global stage, especially with key players like Russia.



During their discussions, Shoigu conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir to Sheikh Mohamed, expressing a desire for the continued advancement of UAE-Russia relations. This exchange underscores the importance both countries place on maintaining strong diplomatic and economic connections. Such interactions are crucial for both nations as they seek to navigate the complexities of current global affairs and enhance their strategic partnerships.



The two leaders also delved into various regional and international issues that are of mutual interest. By addressing these shared concerns, Sheikh Mohamed and Shoigu reinforced their commitment to working together to tackle challenges and capitalize on opportunities. The conversation reflects a growing understanding between the two nations, as they align their goals and strategies on the global stage.



Additionally, this meeting follows Sheikh Mohamed's recent official visit to Russia, where discussions likely laid the groundwork for further collaboration. The ongoing dialogues signify a positive trajectory in UAE-Russia relations, highlighting a shared vision for cooperation in various sectors. Both leaders are keen on exploring joint initiatives that could contribute to stability and prosperity in their respective regions.

MENAFN29102024000045015839ID1108829289