Hezbollah announces election of Naim Qassem as new head

(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced on Tuesday the election of Naim Qassem as the new secretary general, succeeding Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli on Beirut's southern suburb over a month ago. The group stated that its Shoura Council selected Qassem, 71, following its established procedures for appointing a secretary general. Qassem has been a prominent figure within Hezbollah since 1991, when he was appointed deputy chief by then-secretary general Abbas Al-Musawi, who died in an Israeli helicopter attack the following year.



Qassem has maintained his role as deputy chief under Nasrallah's leadership and has served as one of Hezbollah's primary spokespeople, engaging with foreign media during escalating tensions with Israel over the past year. Following Nasrallah's death on September 27, Hezbollah suffered another loss with the killing of senior figure Hashem Safieddine in Israeli strikes a week later. Despite these challenges, Qassem has addressed the public multiple times since assuming leadership.



In his recent speeches, including one on October 8, Qassem expressed support for efforts to establish a ceasefire in Lebanon. However, he is perceived by many in Lebanon as lacking the charisma and authoritative presence that characterized Nasrallah’s leadership. His appointment comes during a tumultuous period for Hezbollah, prompting skepticism about his ability to unify and lead the group effectively.



The Israeli government’s official Arabic account on X commented on Qassem's new role, suggesting that his tenure could be the shortest in the organization's history if he follows in the footsteps of his predecessors. The account further emphasized that the only resolution for Lebanon lies in dismantling Hezbollah as a military force, indicating the Israeli government's position on the group's influence in the region.

