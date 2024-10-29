Israeli MPs vote to prohibit UN refugee organization

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Israeli Knesset has passed two bills aimed at curtailing the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Established in 1949 to assist Palestinian refugees following the creation of Israel and the subsequent Arab-Israeli conflict, has been a focal point of contention for the Israeli government, which accuses the agency of facilitating activities, particularly those of Hamas.



The parliamentary vote saw a decisive outcome of 92 members in favor and just 10 against the legislation. The bills explicitly state that UNRWA is prohibited from operating any institutions, providing services, or conducting activities—either directly or indirectly—within Israeli territory.



Yuli Edelstein, the chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, characterized the vote as a turning point. He asserted that UNRWA has strayed far from its original humanitarian mission, claiming it has become a supporter of terrorism and a perpetuator of poverty among Palestinian refugees. Edelstein specifically pointed to allegations that UNRWA employees had a role in the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas.



In August, the UN had already terminated the employment of nine UNRWA staff members due to suspicions of their involvement in last year’s Hamas incursion, while ten others were exonerated.



Following the passage of the bill, Edelstein labeled it a "historic" decision, emphasizing that it represents a critical step toward dismantling what he described as an arm of terrorism operating under the auspices of the United Nations. This legislative action reflects Israel's ongoing tension with international organizations involved in Palestinian affairs, as well as its commitment to addressing security concerns in the region.



The implications of this decision could be far-reaching, potentially affecting the delivery of aid and support to Palestinian refugees, as well as impacting Israel's relationship with various international bodies and the broader geopolitical landscape.

