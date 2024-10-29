No Enemy Warships In Ukrainian Seas
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are currently no enemy warships in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov.
This was reported by Ukrinform, citing operational information from the Ukrainian Navy as of 6:00 on October 29, 2024, on facebook .
"There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the post states.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, equipped with Kalibr missiles, with a total volley capacity of up to 24 missiles.
Additionally, it was reported that over the past day, eight ships passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Black Sea in Russia's interest, with five continuing toward the Bosphorus Strait. Twelve ships entered the Sea of Azov, with three coming from the Bosphorus Strait.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia is currently forced to replenish supplies at its base in Syria by sea, circumventing all of Europe.
