Rebreathe Festival 2025: Take A Walk

Dates: Friday, 9 May – Sunday, 11 May 2025

Location: Furnace Brook Fishery, Hailsham

We warmly invite you to join us at ReBreathe Festival 2025 – a sanctuary for those yearning to reconnect with themselves and nature. This coming May, amidst the tranquil beauty of Furnace Brook Fishery, take a step back from the everyday to embrace a weekend dedicated to stillness, mindful exploration, and authentic community.

From Friday evening to Sunday's final sunset, ReBreathe offers a flow of experiences crafted for relaxation, presence, and shared purpose. Each day brings a new opportunity to pause, unwind, and simply be – guided by our belief that wellness thrives in open spaces and quiet places.

Your Experience Awaits

With your festival ticket, you'll enjoy access to a curated programme of activities designed to nourish the spirit. Begin your day with revitalising yoga, explore nature's wonders through mindful walks, and be moved by acoustic music beneath the trees. Discover more about our environment in talks with local ecological experts, engage in workshops that delve into sustainable practices, or unwind with a good book in our peaceful biochar and woodland zones.

Rooted in our commitment to sustainability, ReBreathe Festival fosters meaningful connections between people, nature, and mindful practices. Join us as we explore how to integrate wellness into our lives in practical, sustainable ways. Whether you're taking a meditative walk, listening to local storytellers, or simply absorbing the beauty of the surroundings, ReBreathe is a rare chance to rejuvenate with intention.

Camping and Amenities

Your ticket includes access to our serene camping area, where we invite you to bring your own tent and basic comforts. For those seeking added ease, cosy accommodation upgrades are available at an additional cost. Kindly note, due to the sensitivity of the environment and lambing season, we cannot permit pets unless arranged in advance on a case-by-case basis.

As a natural site, Furnace Brook offers a rustic charm; however, certain areas may be less accessible due to uneven terrain. We'll do our best to accommodate all, but we appreciate your understanding and cooperation in preserving this serene space.

Join Our Journey

Reconnect with yourself, nature, and a community that celebrates creativity, well-being, and sustainability. Sign up now for early bird ticket offers , and follow us on Instagram and Facebook for the latest festival updates.

Be part of ReBreathe Festival 2025 and join a celebration of life, community, and intentional living. We look forward to welcoming you into this restorative experience.

For more information and tickets, please visit or email us at

ReBreathe Festival – Where Stillness Finds Community