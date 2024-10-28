Newamsterdam Pharma To Participate In Upcoming Medical And Investor Conferences In November

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or“NewAmsterdam” or the“Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present additional safety and efficacy data from the pivotal Phase 3 BROOKLYN study evaluating obicetrapib in patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, taking place November 16 – 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Additionally, NewAmsterdam announced that company management will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 19 – 21, 2024 in London. Details are as follows:

2024 AHA Scientific Sessions

Presentation Title: Safety and Efficacy of Obicetrapib in Patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (BROOKLYN)

Session Title: Late-Breaking Science 8: New Targets and New Treatments: Advances in Lipid Therapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, 2:14 p.m. – 2:26 p.m. CST (3:14 p.m. – 3:26 p.m. ET)

Presenter: Stephen Nicholls, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Director, Monash Victorian Heart Institute and Professor of Cardiology, Monash University

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 1:00pm GMT

Presenters: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, NewAmsterdam Pharma, John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Chief Scientific Officer, Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com . Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company's Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, as well as the Company's Phase 3 BROOKLYN trial, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company is conducting an additional Phase 3 pivotal trial BROADWAY, to evaluate obicetrapib as a monotherapy used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapies to provide additional LDL-lowering for CVD patients, and TANDEM, to evaluate obicetrapib and ezetimibe as a fixed-dose combination. The Company began enrolling patients in BROADWAY in January 2022 and in TANDEM in March 2024; completing enrollment of BROADWAY in July 2023, and TANDEM in July 2024. The Company also commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and non-elective coronary revascularization. NewAmsterdam completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients. Commercialization rights of obicetrapib in Europe, either as a monotherapy or as part of a fixed dose combination with ezetimibe, for cardiovascular diseases have been exclusively granted to the Menarini Group, an Italy-based, leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

