Iranian agricultural exports rise 28 percent in 7 months

(MENAFN) Iran's agricultural product exports have experienced a notable increase of 28 percent in value during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 20 to October 21, compared to the same period last year. The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported that the country exported approximately 3.8 million tons of agricultural products, generating revenues of around USD2.2 billion. Additionally, the data shows a 16 percent increase in export weight year on year, reflecting a growing demand for Iranian agricultural goods in international markets.



Among the key contributors to this surge in agricultural exports were pistachios, which alone accounted for USD614 million in export value. Other significant exports included tomatoes, generating USD226 million; watermelons at USD139 million; apples valued at USD124 million; and dates, which brought in USD123 million. These figures highlight the diversity of Iran's agricultural sector and its potential for contributing to the national economy through international trade.



Earlier reports from IRICA noted that in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to September 21), Iran exported around 3.2 million tons of agricultural products worth approximately USD1.7 billion. This period also saw a 26 percent year-on-year increase in export value and a 20 percent increase in weight, indicating a consistent upward trend in agricultural trade.



Looking back at the previous Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 19, Iran's exports of agricultural and food products rose by 22.5 percent, according to Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade. Iranian producers successfully exported approximately USD6.3 billion worth of these products, further emphasizing the critical role of agriculture in Iran's economy and its potential for further growth in the export market.

