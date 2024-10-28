Krakow To Host WAN-IFRA's 76Th World News Media Congress In 2025.

(MENAFN- Pressat) The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) will hold its 76th World News in Krakow, Poland, from 4 to 6 May 2025 . The event will be organised in partnership with Agora SA, the publisher of Gazeta Wyborcza.

This year's World News Media Congress theme, "Mastering Media's New Playbook", is a call to action for three days of high-level exchange, workshops, and learning. The targeted will equip Media Leaders, Editors, and Digital Media specialists with the latest strategies and case studies to navigate 2025 and beyond, making this Congress a must-attend event.

“The Congress will showcase inspiring examples of organisations that have successfully integrated new technologies and are innovating by using data, AI tools and collaborative action to better support their operations and strengthen their journalism,” says WAN-IFRA CEO Vincent Peyrègne.“It will also focus on the new tactics needed to underpin trusted journalism in a world where truth is increasingly losing its currency.”

Building on the success of WAN-IFRA's Congress in Copenhagen earlier this year, which attracted over 1,100 delegates from 78 countries, we are confident that the 76th World News Media Congress in Krakow will be an equally enriching experience.

Bartosz Hojka, CEO of the Agora Group and a member of the Supervisory Board of WAN-IFRA, commented, "It is an honour for us to co-organize the 2025 Congress. I am delighted that we will be inviting media leaders, journalists, and editors from all over the world to Poland. It is a unique opportunity for them to be in a country which, on the one hand, borders Ukraine, battling for the security of the whole continent, and on the other hand, last year stood up to a populist government, also thanks to dynamically operating independent media. I am convinced that our experience will be extremely interesting for the global news industry."

Vincent Peyrègne, CEO of WAN-IFRA, emphasized, "Each year, we meticulously plan the Congress's programme and location to ensure it is purposeful and meaningful. In 2025, we are proud to partner with Agora for the 76th World News Media Congress in Krakow. The city's rich history and Poland's pivotal role in the upcoming EU presidency make this Congress a significant event. We have a duty to draw international attention to the situation in this part of the world, and I am eager to work with the Agora Group to deliver a memorable experience for our delegates in Krakow."



