Chinses hackers target US politicians

(MENAFN) Recent reports from the Washington Post reveal that a group of Chinese hackers has infiltrated the phones of several U.S. politicians, capturing from their calls over an extended period. The hacking campaign, attributed to a group known as "Salt Typhoon," is believed to have connections with China's of State Security, the country’s primary intelligence agency.



Among the reported is an unnamed adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, highlighting the campaign's vulnerability to foreign threats. The operation, which unfolded over several months, has raised significant concerns within U.S. political circles regarding the security of communications among public officials.



Sources indicate that the hackers managed to intercept audio from multiple conversations, as well as attempt to access phone logs, text messages, and other sensitive data from the targeted devices. Affected officials were informed about the breaches, with one individual alerted late last week about unauthorized access to their personal cellphone.



The total number of individuals compromised in this breach is reportedly under one hundred, suggesting a selective targeting strategy by the hackers. A former senior U.S. cyber-operations official remarked that the hackers might have deemed the access to politicians' phones as "exquisite" intelligence, prompting them to proceed with caution to avoid detection.



In response to the breach, the U.S. government has initiated an investigation to ascertain the extent of the audio and data obtained by the hackers. As the inquiry unfolds, it is possible that additional victims will be identified. The FBI has refrained from commenting on the situation when approached by the Washington Post, reflecting the sensitive nature of the investigation.



This incident underscores the growing cybersecurity threats faced by U.S. politicians, particularly as foreign adversaries seek to exploit vulnerabilities within governmental communications. As investigations continue, there are pressing concerns about the implications for national security and the integrity of political discourse in the digital age.

