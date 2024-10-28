Trump, Harris fight over McDonald`s vote

(MENAFN) The landscape of U.S. presidential campaigns has shifted dramatically, with candidates now vying for the so-called “McDonald’s vote” rather than traditional military credentials. This election cycle, the importance of fast food culture in strategy has never been more pronounced.



Recently, former President Donald made a notable appearance at a McDonald’s in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, where he donned an apron and served fries at the drive-thru. During this stunt, he playfully remarked that he had worked longer at the fast-food chain in those 15 minutes than Vice President Kamala Harris, who had previously claimed to have held a job at McDonald’s in her youth.



In response to this campaign move, an online backlash erupted on Yelp, as users criticized the McDonald’s franchise that hosted Trump. Many reviews pointed to his controversial past, with one reviewer describing the scene as “creepy” due to Trump’s legal troubles. Others complained about poor service, alleging that Trump’s presence made the experience unsettling. Comments ranged from jabs at his age and demeanor to mocking the fast-food chain’s decision to allow such a publicity stunt, leading Yelp to eventually disable user submissions due to the overwhelming volume of negative reviews.



This clash over the fast-food vote illustrates how candidates are increasingly incorporating everyday aspects of American life into their political narratives. As Trump and Harris continue to engage in this lighthearted yet contentious rivalry, it reflects a broader trend where seemingly trivial matters take on significant political weight, engaging a diverse electorate in the process.

