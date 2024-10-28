UK rejects discussing slave trade reimbursement

(MENAFN) The Commonwealth of Nations has officially requested discussions with the United Kingdom regarding compensation for the transatlantic slave trade, a call that British Prime Keir Starmer attempted, but ultimately failed, to exclude from the agenda of a significant gathering held in Samoa on October 25–26. The Commonwealth comprises over 50 member countries, most of which were formerly part of the British Empire.



In response to the Commonwealth's request, the UK has categorically ruled out any form of compensation and has also declined to issue a formal apology for its historical involvement in slavery. Last year, an analysis by the Brattle Group, an economic consulting firm, determined that the UK owed over EUR18 trillion (approximately USD24 trillion) in reparations to 14 Caribbean nations for its role in the slave trade. Starmer has previously dismissed the idea of compensation discussions, stating that the UK would neither apologize for nor pay reparations related to the atrocities of slavery that lasted for three centuries.



Despite this stance, a communique signed by 56 member states during the summit characterized slavery as a “crime against humanity.” It called for “discussions on reparatory justice” concerning the transatlantic trade of enslaved Africans and chattel slavery. The document emphasizes that the time has come for a "meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation" aimed at forging a common future rooted in equity. The leaders expressed their commitment to facilitating inclusive dialogues to address the historical harms of slavery.



Complicating matters, earlier this month, the British tabloid The Daily Mail reported that a coalition of Caribbean nations would be pursuing a staggering £200 billion (around USD261 billion) in compensation for slavery during the meeting in Samoa. In a press conference following the summit, Starmer acknowledged the abhorrent nature of slavery but maintained his refusal to entertain discussions of financial reparations.



The UK's reluctance to engage in conversations about compensation for the slave trade highlights ongoing tensions between former colonial powers and their former territories, as calls for reparative justice continue to gain momentum on the international stage.

