Climate Disasters Reshape Brazil’S Insurance Landscape

As extreme weather events become more common, insurers are experiencing increased demand and payouts across various sectors, including life, property, housing, auto, and rural insurance.



Comprehensive home insurance has seen the most substantial growth, covering damages from winds, floods, landslides, fires, and power outages.



In January alone, insurers paid out R$ 515.2 million ($92 million) for this product, a 32% increase from the previous year. Daniel Castillo of IRB (Re attributes this surge to intense rainfall in Rio Grande do Sul, causing extensive damage.



CNseg estimates insured losses in the state could reach R$ 8 billion ($1.43 billion), surpassing COVID-19 pandemic payouts.







Lockton Re Brasil reported a significant increase in extreme events, from 17 in 2022-2023 to 126 in 2023-2024, with total payouts rising from R$ 2.8 million to over R$ 11 million ($1.96 million).

Navigating Climate Change in Brazil

These increases are attributed to severe floods and droughts across different regions. Industry experts note that only 38% of climate change damages are currently insured, indicating significant growth potential.



However, this growth comes with challenges, including more expensive risk analysis and higher policy prices. Insurers may also impose more exclusion clauses as some coverages become unfeasible due to climate change.



To address these challenges, CNseg launched the "Building Insurance for Climate Transition" project, partnering with UNEP FI. The initiative aims to deepen the assessment of climate risks and their financial implications.



CNseg also supports the creation of Social Catastrophe Insurance, designed to provide immediate assistance to low-income populations affected by climate disasters.



The proposed model would offer emergency compensation of R$ 15,000 ($2,678) per household. As climate catastrophes increase, more damage insurance policies are being purchased.



This trend is driving growth in the reinsurance market. Companies like IRB (Re), which holds 17% of Brazil's market share, are at the forefront of this evolving landscape.

