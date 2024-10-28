Linux creator launches programmers linked to Russia

(MENAFN) In a significant move reflecting the ongoing geopolitical tensions, Linus Torvalds, the creator of the Linux operating system, has confirmed the termination of several maintainers affiliated with Russia. This decision is rooted in Torvalds' Finnish heritage and the sanctions imposed against Moscow following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.



An internal email sent last week outlined instructions to "remove some entries" from the list of maintainers, identifying 11 individuals, of whom nine were reportedly Russian, many using Russian email addresses ending in .ru. These delisted maintainers were responsible for overseeing Linux drivers that facilitate compatibility with hardware from various vendors, including Acer.



The rationale provided for their removal cited "various compliance requirements." However, the email noted that these maintainers could potentially be reinstated if they provided sufficient documentation to meet compliance standards in the future.



This decision sparked pushback from participants on the mailing list, who questioned the legitimacy of the action and raised concerns about the lack of a thorough review process before implementing such changes.



In response to the backlash, Torvalds, who also holds U.S. citizenship, addressed the issue directly in the same email thread. He claimed that the criticisms were being made by “Russian trolls,” asserting that the rationale behind the change was clear and would not be reversed. “If you haven't heard of Russian sanctions yet, you should try to read the news someday,” he remarked. He further emphasized his position by stating, “I'm Finnish. Did you think I'd be supporting Russian aggression?”



The backdrop to this controversy is the series of unprecedented sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, and their allies against Russia following the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. These measures have resulted in Western firms being barred from conducting business with Russian companies, significantly affecting investments in the country and prompting many organizations to exit the Russian market entirely.

