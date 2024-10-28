Palestinian Martyred, Several Injured In Israeli Bombing On Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian was martyred and others were in an Israeli drone strike on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to medical sources, a was martyred and others were injured after an drone bombed al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah city, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

The occupation also blew up houses northeast of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that 27 Palestinians were martyred in the occupation's bombing of the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday, 25 of them in the northern Gaza Strip.

The occupation forces continue their aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea, and air, since Oct. 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 42,924 Palestinians and injuries to 100,833 others, the majority of whom are children and women. These figures are not final, as thousands remain missing under the rubble.

