Katara Presents 'Algeria's Authentic Voice Concert'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cultural Village Foundation - Katara presented a musical concert entitled the Authentic Voice of Algeria by artist Lamia on Saturday.

The artist entertained the audience with a diverse programme of songs and clips by a number of Algerian song stars, including the late Warda Al Jazairia.

On this occasion, artist Lamia expressed her happiness to revive this concert for the first time in the Cultural Village Katara.

She drew with her voice and songs a musical journey in which the audience traveled to different parts of Algeria.

She stressed that it was an Algerian evening with an authentic Andalusian spirit.

Katara has previously held Algerian cultural events, including the Algerian Symphony of Scheherazade and the Andalusian concert performed by the famous Algerian artist Leila Boursali, among others.

These events come within the framework of Katara's interest in Algerian culture, which is distinguished by its richness and diversity, in addition to its reliance on music as a bridge of cultural rapprochement and communication between peoples.