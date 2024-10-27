Russia Attacking Kharkiv With Glide Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions are heard in Kharkiv as the Russian forces are attacking the city with glide bombs (KABs).

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The city is under attack by enemy's KABs -please be cautious!" Terekhov wrote.

Later, he reported that, according to preliminary data, four strikes were launched at three districts of the city: Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, and Saltivskyi. Information regarding casualties and damage is being clarified.

He also noted that repeated strikes are possible.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, a woman was injured in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling.