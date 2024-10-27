Russia Attacking Kharkiv With Glide Bombs
Date
10/27/2024 7:13:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions are heard in Kharkiv as the Russian forces are attacking the city with glide bombs (KABs).
Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The city is under attack by enemy's KABs -please be cautious!" Terekhov wrote.
Later, he reported that, according to preliminary data, four strikes were launched at three districts of the city: Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, and Saltivskyi. Information regarding casualties and damage is being clarified.
Read also:
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region throughout day causing destruction
He also noted that repeated strikes are possible.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, a woman was injured in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling.
MENAFN27102024000193011044ID1108822720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.