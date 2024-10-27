KUNA Hosts FANA's 51St General Assembly Mon.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) would be hosting the 51st General Assembly for the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) tomorrow, Monday, with the participation of 12 agencies in addition to FANA's Secretariat and the GCC as an observer.

The General Assembly would be chaired by current FANA President and Acting Director General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) Dr. Jamal Al-Kaabi as well as Vice President of FANA and Director General of KUNA Dr. Fatma Al-Salem.

Issues and challenges facing Arab news agencies would be on the table of discussions during the General Assembly as well as topics of mutual interest and cooperation amongst FANA members.

The latest technological developments in media in addition to regional and international happenings would also be discussed during the event.

FANA was established in 1975 to bolster cooperation and boost integration amongst Arab news agencies to enhance media coverage that would meet the pace of global news events and developments.

The federation aims to highlight news from the Arab world, creating a clear Arab media identity in the international arena and also encourage members to use the latest in technological advancement to meet the demand of the digital age.

FANA's General Assembly is held once annually, while the federation's secretariat meets twice a year to discuss FANA activities. The secretariat consists of seven members voted-in during the General Assembly for a period of two years, while the Secretary General of FANA holds the position for a period of five years.

The 50th General Assembly saw the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) handing in the Presidency to the Emirate News Agency (WAM). Kuwait News Agency's (KUNA) Director General Dr. Fatma Al-Salem was elected as Vice President of the FANA during the meeting, the first Arab woman to hold the position within

ae













MENAFN27102024000071011013ID1108821887