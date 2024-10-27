Biden wishes if Trump were to be ‘locked up’

(MENAFN) In a recent campaign appearance in New Hampshire, President Joe Biden made headlines by suggesting that former President Donald should be "locked up," alleging that Trump seeks presidential immunity that could enable him to eliminate opposition. Biden's comments came during a visit to a campaign office on Tuesday, where he expressed concern over Trump’s intentions.



Biden claimed that Trump believes he possesses a version of a Supreme Court ruling that grants him the authority to physically eliminate anyone he perceives as a threat. "I know this sounds bizarre," Biden stated. "If I had said this five years ago, you’d lock me up, but we’ve got to lock him up." His remarks were met with applause from the audience.



However, the President later appeared to clarify his statement, suggesting he meant to advocate for Trump to be "politically locked up" rather than incarcerated. "Lock him out. That’s what we have to do," he added, indicating a shift from his earlier phrasing.



Biden's remarks have sparked scrutiny, particularly given his history of gaffes and misspeaking at public events. Earlier this year, he stepped aside as the Democratic candidate in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, amid concerns regarding his mental acuity following a challenging televised debate with Trump.



Last week, Biden suggested that Trump is seeking the presidency again primarily to evade legal repercussions, alluding to the former president's ongoing legal troubles. Trump has been found guilty by a Manhattan jury on 34 counts related to falsifying business documents, specifically involving hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He is also facing charges connected to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Trump maintains his innocence, characterizing the legal actions against him as politically motivated witch hunts orchestrated by his adversaries.



As the 2024 presidential campaign intensifies, Biden's comments underscore the deepening tensions between the two candidates, reflecting broader concerns about political accountability and the integrity of democratic processes in the United States. The implications of these allegations and the ongoing legal challenges facing Trump are likely to remain key topics in the lead-up to the election.

MENAFN27102024000045015687ID1108821841