Iranian media outlets characterize incident as major setback for Israel

(MENAFN) Following a recent Israeli military strike on Iranian soil, both state and non-state Iranian outlets, particularly those affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, have characterized the incident as a major setback for Israel. These reports highlight the frustrations arising from the attack, hinting that it could pave the way for a period of calm or de-escalation between Tehran and Tel Aviv, potentially breaking the relentless cycle of retaliation that has defined their interactions.



This latest military confrontation came after Iran launched rocket and drone strikes against Israeli military sites, marking a new escalation in hostilities. The Israeli attack, which took place at dawn, was seen as a direct response to Iran's earlier strikes targeting Israeli positions on October 1st.



Israeli officials assert that their forces targeted key military facilities and air defense systems during this early morning assault. However, Iranian authorities have denied these claims, insisting that their air defense systems effectively thwarted all incoming threats aimed at various regions, including Tehran, Khuzestan in the southwest, and Ilam in the west.



Eight hours after the initial explosions were reported, the Iranian military confirmed that two of its members had lost their lives while countering the Israeli aggression. Hossein Kanaani Moghaddam, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, remarked that the impact of the Israeli actions was far less significant than that of Iran’s recent Operation Sincere Promise 2. Nonetheless, he stressed that Iran would respond decisively, with its retaliation expected to exceed the scale of the attack it faced.



Kanaani Moghaddam also indicated that U.S. involvement in the situation has instilled a sense of fear among American officials. He claimed that the U.S. had informed Iran that it did not endorse Israel's military actions, despite Tehran’s suspicion of Washington's role in the recent events. Consequently, he warned that all U.S. military bases throughout the region have now been included in Iran’s list of strategic targets.



As these tensions escalate, the possibility of further conflict looms large, with the international community closely monitoring the situation to gauge how this intricate geopolitical crisis will unfold

