Police Officers Should Assimilate Knowledge On Human Rights, Adopt It In Field: Rajasthan DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Director General of (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahu has said that it is the responsibility of the police force to protect the human rights of the common man and stressed that police officers should assimilate the knowledge acquired in relation to human rights and not only adopt it in the field but also share with their subordinates.

DGP Sahu said this while addressing as the chief guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the two-day Capacity Building Program of the state's police officers on topics related to human rights under the joint aegis of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Rajasthan Police at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) on Saturday.

He said that the updated information that has come to the notice of the police officers through this special programme of NHRC should be implemented with an open mind and open heart, and this will help in realising the basic purpose of the event.

Addressing the closing session, NHRC DG (Investigation) Ajay Bhatnagar said that the Commission has started a new trend, under which such interactive programmes are being organised in different states of the country.

He said that through these programmes, police officers are being trained about human rights, human rights law and the working system of NHRC, so that they can focus on 'preventive aspects'. He also expressed his gratitude to DGP Sahu for the successful organisation of this workshop in Jaipur and congratulated the Rajasthan Police team.

On this occasion, DGP Cyber Crime and SCRB Hemant Priyadarshi described the capacity building programme as a meaningful one, and said that through this, police officers have got an opportunity to understand and learn new dimensions of human rights.

ADG Recruitment and Promotion Board Bipin Kumar Pandey, IG Civil Rights Jayanarayan and DIG Dr. Ravi along with IG, DIG and SP level officers, including ASP, DSP, Inspector and trainee police officers were present.

Earlier, three special sessions were held on the second and last day of the programme.

In one of the sessions, NHRC DG (Investigation) Ajay Bhatnagar submitted presentations on Human Rights and Ethical Dilemma in Policing.