EU Urges World Leaders To End Human Tragedy In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he joins the call of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tأ1⁄4rk for immediate action by world leaders to end the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza.

"I hear the High Commissionerآ's plea for action and, in turn, I exhort the international community to unite so that words can turn into real actions," Borrel said in a press statement.

He emphasised "by signing the Geneva Conventions, signatories have a responsibility to ensure adherence to international law by all parties involved", stressing that "it is our duty to protect civilians and human rights, and it is high time to act on this".

Borrell noted that the scarce information coming from North Gaza attests to a "catastrophic level of killing, destruction, and starvation in addition to the forced displacement of civilians while an entire population is under bombings, siege, and risk of starvation, as well as being forced to choose between displacement or death."

Borrell added "we need an immediate ceasefire in Gaza", emphasising that civilians in the Gaza Strip urgently require "rapid and unimpeded access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout Gaza."

He explained that the EU has repeatedly called for compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law "since the beginning of this conflict."

The EU has consistently underscored the importance of respecting and implementing the orders of the International Court of Justice and UN Security Council resolutions which are "legally binding".

He indicated that he would continue to fulfil the EUآ's advocacy role" until appeals of the international community are genuinely heeded." (end)

