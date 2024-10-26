GCC Chief Condemns Israeli Occupation Airstrikes On Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Saturday condemned and denounced Israeli on Iran earlier in the day.

In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi said this targeting is deemed a breach of Iran's as well as international laws and norms, while restating the GCC's opposition to such military attacks.

The GCC chief called on all parties to exercise maximum self-restraint in order to stave off the consequences of military conflicts in the region, and urged the international community to take up its due responsibilities towards de-escalation. (end)

kns









