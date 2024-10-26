GCC Chief Condemns Israeli Occupation Airstrikes On Iran
10/26/2024 9:09:59 AM
RIYADH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Saturday condemned and denounced Israeli Occupation attacks on Iran earlier in the day.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi said this targeting is deemed a breach of Iran's Sovereignty as well as international laws and norms, while restating the GCC's opposition to such military attacks.
The GCC chief called on all parties to exercise maximum self-restraint in order to stave off the consequences of military conflicts in the region, and urged the international community to take up its due responsibilities towards de-escalation. (end)
