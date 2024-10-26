Ton-Up Saud Puts Pakistan In Charge

Pakistan had slumped to 46-3 but Saud stitched four 50-plus partnerships, including with tailenders Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, to reach 344 all out - a lead of 77 - in a remarkable turnaround.

Pakistan further consolidated their position by reducing England to 24-3 when bad light stopped play at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Joe Root, batting on five, will be key to England's survival hopes, while Harry Brook, on three, will also need to respond to the challenge when play resumes on Saturday.

England captain Ben Stokes began the day with spin from both ends and Saud got a life on 26 when he edged Shoaib Bashir low into the shin of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Off-spinner Bashir would not be denied, however, and removed Pakistan captain Shan Masood for 26, caught in the second slip.

