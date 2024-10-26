SEC Orders Revision Of Panchayat Electoral Rolls
Date
10/26/2024 12:06:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar-
J&K State Election Commission on Friday ordered revision of Panchayat electoral rolls in the Union Territory.
In a communique, the State Election Commission has written to the district Panchayat Election Officers that it has ordered an annual revision of Panchayat electoral rolls in the UT, with Jan 01, 2025 as qualifying date.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I am directed to convey that the J&K State Election Commission (Election Authority) has decided to undertake an annual revision of the existing Panchayat Electoral Rolls in terms of the powers vested with the Election Authority under Section 38 of J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 read with Rule 4 of J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996 (SRO 690 dated 25.10.2019),” reads the letter.
ADVERTISEMENT
It further states that the electoral roll shall be revised w.r.t 01.01.2025 as qualifying date.
According to the schedule unveiled by SEC, the draft electoral roll would be published on November 04, 2024, while the final electoral roll would be unveiled on Jan 06, 2025.
Read Also
Panchayat Elections On Hold: Govt Approval Needed For OBC Reservation
Process Set In Motion For Panchayat Elections In J&K
The fresh revision of electoral rolls has made it unambiguously clear that Panchayat polls wouldn't be held in 2024.
As per schedule, six special camps shall be organized at all the polling stations locations across Jammu & Kashmir on November 16, 17,23, 24, 30 and December 01.
“All the Panchayat Election Booth Officers (PEBOs) shall remain present in their respective polling station locations with the requisite forms for the guidance of electors and for receiving claims /objections,” the letter states.
“All the Panchayat Election Booth Officers (PEBOs) shall remain present in their respective polling station locations with the requisite forms for the guidance of electors and for receiving claims /objections,” the letter states .
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26102024000215011059ID1108819921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.