SEC Orders Revision Of Panchayat Electoral Rolls

In a communique, the State Election Commission has written to the district Panchayat Election Officers that it has ordered an annual revision of Panchayat electoral rolls in the UT, with Jan 01, 2025 as qualifying date.

“I am directed to convey that the J&K State Election Commission (Election Authority) has decided to undertake an annual revision of the existing Panchayat Electoral Rolls in terms of the powers vested with the Election Authority under Section 38 of J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 read with Rule 4 of J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996 (SRO 690 dated 25.10.2019),” reads the letter.

It further states that the electoral roll shall be revised w.r.t 01.01.2025 as qualifying date.

According to the schedule unveiled by SEC, the draft electoral roll would be published on November 04, 2024, while the final electoral roll would be unveiled on Jan 06, 2025.

The fresh revision of electoral rolls has made it unambiguously clear that Panchayat polls wouldn't be held in 2024.

As per schedule, six special camps shall be organized at all the polling stations locations across Jammu & Kashmir on November 16, 17,23, 24, 30 and December 01.

“All the Panchayat Election Booth Officers (PEBOs) shall remain present in their respective polling station locations with the requisite forms for the guidance of electors and for receiving claims /objections,” the letter states.

