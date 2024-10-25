Second Kuwait Public Health Conference Opens Monday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- The of will be organizing, on Monday, the Second Kuwait Public Health "Tackling Public Health Challenges - Emerging Solutions" on October 28-29 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Kuwait.

The conference will explore pressing public health issues with emphasis on the combat against communicable diseases, prevention strategies, early diagnosis and innovative solutions, director of the Ministry's public health dept. and Chairman of the conference Dr. Fahad Al-Ghimlas told KUNA on Friday.

The conference will gather scholars, practitioners and policymakers from around the globe to exchange ideas, advance scientific research and promote international cooperation in the combat against communicable diseases, he noted.

The agenda of the two-day event includes the concept of healthier world, digitization of the public health sector, the role of modern technology in healthcare, the timely response to health crises, and modernization of surveillance systems.

It also includes the healthy cities initiative aiming to turn urban areas into healthier and safer areas, enhance the residents' welfare, and improve the environment and health infrastructure, Dr. Al-Ghimlas noted.

The conference will also discuss the safety and sustainability of foods, the impact of climate change on the quality of air and drinkable water, and the health of passengers with a view to curbing the spread of cross-border diseases.

On the sidelines of the conference, a scientific poster exhibition, a number of symposia and workshops on food poisoning and biological hazards at medical labs, and special pavilion on winter vaccination services will be organized in collaboration with the World Health Organization, he added. (end)

mrf









MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108819416