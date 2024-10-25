Innovating Hongkong Global Talent Carnival 2024 Autumn: New Opportunities For Global Talent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, ISLAND DISTRICT, CHINA, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the global gradually recovers from the epidemic, the real growth rate for this year is estimated to be 2.5 to 3.5% according to the Government's Budget for the year 2024-2025. It is expected that Hong Kong's economy, as an international financial centre and trade hub, will continue to improve in the future. In today's ever-changing business environment, talent has become the core force driving social progress and economic development. To help enterprises successfully recruit talents in the fierce competition for talent, the bi-annual recruitment event 'Innovating HongKong - Global Talent Carnival 2024 Autumn', which combines recruitment, forums and sales, will be held for two consecutive days from 2 to 3 November at the AsiaWorld-Expo. The event is organised by Innovating Hong Kong, with the Hong Kong Talent Engage(HKTE) as the strategic partner, and co-hosted by Tongdao Liepin Group. There will be over 200 companies from Hong Kong, overseas and the Mainland offering quality jobs, as well as up to 12 summit forums and over 20 workshop sessions to discuss hot topics such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and the new trend of Green Economy. We cordially invite interns, local and non-local graduates, as well as wage earners who are looking for new opportunities to join us in exploring new opportunities in the workplace at this event that is all about the future and dreams.Three Stages & 10+ Forums & 20+ Workshops, All To Help Talent GrowThis autumn's Innovating HongKong Global Talent Carnival will have one main stage and two sub-stages to provide a multi-level networking platform for participants. The main stage will be used for large-scale events, while the two sub-stages will be dedicated to organising summits and workshops on different themes, providing participants with richer learning and networking opportunities.This autumn's Carnival has carefully planned more than 10 exciting summit forums covering a wide range of areas including policy, technology, economy, innovation and internationalisation. Dozens of industry leaders will share their insights and experiences on topics such as seizing development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, career prospects in fintech, internationalisation strategies, career development in multiculturalism, impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning, new trends in green economy, entrepreneurship guidance, women's economic empowerment, tips on career transformation, blockchain and crypto-currency opportunities, tech start-ups, Hong Kong talent programme and immigration opportunities, as well as opportunities for tech talents to work in Hong Kong. The programme will also cover the opportunities and challenges for tech talent to start up and work in Hong Kong. In addition, the programme also included resume coaching, reviews from renowned companies, business briefings and VR experience, aiming to provide participants with comprehensive career development and communication opportunities to promote skills enhancement and career success.In addition to the summit forums, participants of the Carnival will also have the opportunity to attend over 20 workshop sessions on topics ranging from resume writing and interviewing skills to career development and personal branding, focusing on how to write a resume that appeals to employers in Hong Kong, tips on how to win at interviews, a guide to job searching in the Greater Bay Area, the effectiveness of career development planning, building a strong network of contacts, and strategies for career transformation, building a personal brand on LinkedIn, finding a career mentor, salary negotiation skills, personal financial management, time management, efficiency in remote working, cross-cultural communication, workplace stress management, workplace conflict resolution, personal branding, data analysis in the workplace, effective writing skills, guide for new arrivals to Hong Kong, integrity interpretation, and notes to new Hongkongers looking for a job in Hong Kong. The programmes will provide an in-depth understanding of the industry through in-depth discussions on Through in-depth discussions on industry trends, sharing of successful experiences and practical skills training, these programmes aim to help participants enhance their overall quality and professional competence.More Than Recruitment, the Intersection of Education and OpportunityWith the continuous influx of high-calibre talents, the competition for education in Hong Kong is expected to intensify. In order to create a platform to facilitate interaction and matchmaking between schools and children of various talents, the HKPARENTING has joined hands with the Gang Piao Quan to set up an Education Zone for the first time in this autumn's Carnival. Schools participating in the exhibition are mainly Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) and private schools with outstanding academic performance, including renowned schools such as Hong Kong Baptist University Afiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School, Fukien Secondary School Affiliated School, Po Leung Kuk Lam Man Chan English Primary School, and International Christian School (ICS). During the Carnival, visitors can learn more about the admission details of these schools and have the opportunity to have in-depth communication with the school representatives to obtain important information about the various programme offerings, admission requirements and interview process, etc so as to plan the pathway of children's further studies in Hong Kong.In addition, this autumn's Carnival also features a dedicated sharing zone called 'Talent Office Sharing Station', organised by the Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE). The zone aims to provide comprehensive support to new Hong Kong residents, ranging from tailor-made recruitment strategies to meticulous follow-up on their development and needs after their arrival, as well as practical career planning and education guidance, so as to provide solid support for the smooth integration of new Hong Kong residents into the Hong Kong community.Large-scale Job Fair With Over 200 EnterprisesThis autumn's Carnival attracted the participation of over 200 renowned companies and organisations. Among them, many of them have been supporting the event, including HSBC Hong Kong, Hang Seng Bank, Hong Kong Telecom, Tencent, HKTV MALL, Hong Kong Disneyland, Hong Kong Tramways, China Mobile Hong Kong, Lee Kum Kee, Shoushiro, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Shanghai Commercial Bank, Dagong Wenhui, Phoenix Satellite Television, New Oriental, and Liepin, etc. The exhibitors will cover a wide range of industries, including Internet, biotechnology, education technology, information technology, electronic technology and other professional fields.

