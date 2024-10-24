Russian Pres. Re-Affirms Backing To Palestinian Statehood

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir reiterated his country's support to the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state in line with the relevant UN resolutions.

The only way for sustainable, credible and solid peace in the Middle East is the implementation of all relevant UN resolutions and the establishment of a fully functional Palestinian State, the Russian Leader said during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

He urged all parties in the Middle East to show self-restraint.

President Putin also expressed deep concerns about the high number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

He noted that his country has sent 800,000 shipments of humanitarian aid, mainly food and medicine, to the Palestinian territories.

For his part, Palestinian President Abbas renewed calls for urgent and immediate ceasefire, end of hostilities and full withdrawal of all Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip.

He welcomed President Putin proposal for a dialogue for discussing settlement of the situation in the Middle East.

He warned about the dangers resulting from the Israeli forces and settlers' repeated attacks and storming of Muslim and Christian holy sites in the occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The Palestinian President stressed that Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip would never leave their lands.

He also hoped Palestine's application to join BRICS organization - as a full member or a partner- would be approved soon. (end)

dan









