Jordan, China Explore Youth Cooperation
Date
10/24/2024 2:06:22 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra) - Minister
of Youth Yazan Shdeifat met with Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong on Wednesday to discuss strengthening youth cooperation between Jordan and China.
Shdeifat emphasized the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, particularly in the youth sector. He expressed hope for expanding collaboration through youth and cultural exchange programs, as well as sharing expertise in sports facility management.
The Chinese ambassador highlighted the depth of the relationship between Jordan and China, voicing his optimism for increasing youth exchanges to empower young people and support national modernization efforts.
MENAFN24102024000117011021ID1108816400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.