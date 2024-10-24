Jordan, China Explore Youth Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra) - of Youth Yazan Shdeifat met with Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong on Wednesday to discuss strengthening youth cooperation between Jordan and China.Shdeifat emphasized the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, particularly in the youth sector. He expressed hope for expanding collaboration through youth and cultural exchange programs, as well as sharing expertise in sports facility management.The Chinese ambassador highlighted the depth of the relationship between Jordan and China, voicing his optimism for increasing youth exchanges to empower young people and support national modernization efforts.