Two Enemy 'Kalibr' Missile Carriers On Combat Duty In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Two enemy Kalibr carriers with a total volley of up to 8 missiles remain in the Black Sea, and there are no Russian warships in the Sea of Azov.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 06:00 on 31.03.2025 on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.

Also, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

In addition, according to the military, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 1 vessel continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 4 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which none continued to move from the Bosphorus.

As reported by Ukrinform, following talks between the American and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed to ensure safe navigation.

Photo is illustrative