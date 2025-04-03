Govt Under Leadership Of PM Modi, HM Shah Took Bold Steps To Reclaim Civilisational Roots: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Central government under the leaderships of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a series of bold steps for reclaiming the civilisational roots of the Indian society.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote: "Yesterday in the Lok Sabha, Hon'ble Home Minister of India, Shri @AmitShah powerfully demonstrated the courage and resolute determination of a New India under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. From the abrogation of Article 370, enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abolition of Triple Talaq, progress toward a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), to the recent amendment of the Waqf Act - this is a bold and unapologetic reclaiming of our civilisational roots.”

“India is rising, rooted in its cultural confidence, and charting its course with clarity, courage, and conviction,” he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister J.P. Nadda came down heavily on the Congress for its handling of the Waqf Act, accusing the grand old party of enacting the law in a way that allegedly facilitated land mafias.

Speaking in the Upper House on Thursday, J.P. Nadda passionately defended the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, stressing the urgent need for reform to protect national interests and prevent the misuse of Waqf properties, which should serve the welfare of poor Muslims.

Spotlighting the national importance of the issue and the need for in-depth deliberation, J.P. Nadda drew attention to the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Comprising 31 members, the committee has facilitated over 200 hours of debate on the bill.

This, he pointed out, stands in stark contrast to the JPC setup during the UPA government in 2013, which had only 13 members and lacked the same level of commitment.

J.P. Nadda asserted that democracy thrives on meaningful discourse and the inclusion of diverse perspectives, rather than simply accepting a single viewpoint.

