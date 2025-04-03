Calcutta HC Seeks Centre's Stance On CAPF Deployment In Communal Tension-Struck Mothabari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 3 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday sought the Central government's stance on the deployment of central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel at Mothabari in Malda district of West Bengal which has witnessed communal tensions in the recent past over alleged attacks on the members of a particular community.

Earlier, on March 28, the Calcutta High Court sought an action taken report from the state administration and also directed the Malda district magistrate and the district police superintendent to file reports in the court specifying what led to the tension at Mothabari.

On Thursday, the state government submitted the action taken report in the matter to the court. On Thursday, the Union government counsel informed that the Centre had no problem in the deployment of CAPF personnel at Mothabari to keep the situation under control.

Thereafter, the Calcutta High Court directed the Union government to submit an affidavit on the matter in court.

Recently, BJP leader in West Bengal and Calcutta High Court counsel Kaustav Bagchi had filed a petition at the High Court seeking CAPF deployment at Mothabari acting on which the division bench had earlier directed the state government to submit the action taken report.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari too had written a letter to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose requesting the latter to direct the state government to deploy CAPF personnel at Mothabari following the alleged large-scale attack on the Hindus there.

The leader of the opposition has also accused the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress of preparing the blueprint for“Greater Bangladesh” through appeasement politics.

Adhikari has also claimed to the media persons that the miscreants at Mothabari went out of control, plundered, bashed, and vandalized in an unabated manner.

"Their targets were Hindus. That is why I feel that CAPF deployment is the only solution to control the situation, as the police have failed to contain the vandalism and hooliganism. The state police personnel were acting like 'helpless puppets: just pleading with the miscreants with folded hands. The miscreants took control of the main roads and freely vandalized several vehicles,” he added.