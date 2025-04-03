Qatar Ranks 55Th Globally, 5Th In Arab And Asian Football In March FIFA Rankings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Zurich: The Qatari national football team has been ranked 55th globally and 5th among both Arab and Asian teams, accumulating 1,456.5 points in the FIFA World Rankings for March. Meanwhile, Argentina maintained its position at the top of the global rankings.

Qatar, the reigning AFC Asian Cup champion for the past two editions, dropped seven places in the rankings following its recent 1-3 defeat to Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek during the eighth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The loss resulted in Qatar missing out on direct qualification for the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The team must now rely on securing a third- or fourth-place finish in its group to advance to the fourth qualification round.

With 10 points, Qatar currently sits in fourth place in Group A. Iran leads the group with 20 points, having secured direct qualification for the World Cup. Uzbekistan, in second place with 17 points, is on the verge of qualifying for the first time in its history, holding a four-point lead over third-placed UAE. Kyrgyzstan follows in fifth with six points, while North Korea occupies the bottom spot with just two points.

Under the qualification system, the top two teams from each of the three groups in this round will directly qualify for the World Cup. Meanwhile, the third- and fourth-placed teams will advance to the fourth round, where they will be divided into two groups of three. The winner of each group will qualify for the World Cup, while the two runners-up will face off in an intercontinental playoff.

At the top of the FIFA World Rankings, Argentina retained first place with 1,886.16 points, while Spain moved up one spot to second with 1,854.64 points, pushing France down to third with 1,852.71 points. England followed in fourth place with 1,819.2 points, while Brazil ranked fifth with 1,776.03 points. The Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, and Germany completed the top ten.

Among Arab teams, Morocco remained the highest-ranked, sitting 12th globally with 1,694.24 points and leading African teams ahead of Senegal, which ranked 19th globally with 1,630.32 points. Egypt followed at 32nd globally (2nd among Arab teams and 3rd in Africa), while Algeria ranked 36th, Tunisia 49th, Qatar 55th, and Saudi Arabia 58th.

In Asia, Japan retained its top spot, ranking 15th globally with 1,652.64 points. Iran followed in 18th, South Korea in 23rd, Australia in 26th, and Qatar in 55th place.