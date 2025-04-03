Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams BJP & JD-U Over Waqf Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 3 (IANS) RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav has strongly criticised the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, expressing grief and regret that he was not present in Parliament to oppose it.

RJD shared the Lalu Prasad Yadav statement on his official X handle on Thursday.

"I regret that I am not in Parliament right now; otherwise, I alone would have been enough to oppose this Bill,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

He accused the BJP and RSS of trying to usurp Waqf lands, claiming that he has always fought to protect them through strict laws.

"Sanghi (RSS)-BJP people, you want to grab the lands of Muslims, but we have always made strict laws to protect Waqf lands,” he said.

Despite his absence from Parliament, Lalu Prasad Yadav reassured his supporters, saying: "Even though I am not in the House, I am in your (BJP-RSS) thoughts, dreams, ideas, and worries. It is good to see that. Commitment, persistence and stability on my ideology, policy, and principles are the accumulated capital of my life,” Yadav said.

Along with his statement, RJD shared a video of Lalu Yadav's 2010 speech in Parliament, where he had spoken on Waqf laws.

This move is aimed at reinforcing Lalu Prasad Yadav's commitment to protecting Waqf properties and countering the BJP's arguments.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently admitted at Delhi AIIMS after his health deteriorated on Wednesday.

RJD continues to attack the Central and Bihar government over the bill.

“We have been fighting against the Bill right from the beginning. The voters of Bihar will punish them in the upcoming assembly elections,” Tejashwi Yadav said.