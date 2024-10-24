Gowest Names Schreibvogel As VP Of Public Relations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Schreibvogel brings more than a decade of public relations experience

GoWest Credit Union Association is pleased to announce Madlynn Schreibvogel has been named Vice President of Public Relations. This new position was created to promote the value of credit unions across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming, elevate the Association's public presence, and further efforts to educate about the benefits of joining a credit union.

" I'm thrilled to join such a respected and capable team ," said Schreibvogel. " Representing credit unions in the West, the value they bring to their communities, the freedom they give their members, and the stability they provide is something I'm proud to do. Credit unions have been champions of resilience, innovation, and trust for over a century; my goal is to help push forward the Credit Union Movement. "

Schreibvogel brings broad public relations experience and a distinguished record of public service to her new position. Schreibvogel served the state of Colorado in various communications and advisory roles. She was Director of Reputation Management for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, where she highlighted the health and environmental benefits of beef cattle and red meat.

" We are excited to welcome Madlynn to our team as Vice President of Public Relations. Her deep expertise in public relations and her passion for economic and community impact will play a critical role in amplifying the voice of credit unions throughout the GoWest region ," said Katy Wagnon, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. " Her proven leadership and innovative approach to strategic communications will strengthen our efforts to advocate for the value and stability credit unions bring to their members and communities. "

A credit union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution that provides banking services. Unlike traditional banks, which are owned by shareholders, credit unions are owned by the people who use their services, called members. There are approximately 141 million credit union members in the United States; nearly 18 million are served by the GoWest region. This position is a testament to GoWest's dedication to a bold, innovative, and forward-thinking approach to improving the business climate for credit unions, their members, and enriching communities.

Schreibvogel holds a bachelor's degree in communications and Spanish from the University of South Dakota and is accredited in Public Relations.

