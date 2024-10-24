Soul Of Reading Republican Art Contest Calls For Entries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The Soul of Reading (Mütaliə ruhu) Republican Art Contest is
calling for entries, Azernews reports.
The event is organized by the Azerbaijani Artists' Union, State
Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art gallery and the Khatai Arts
Center with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of
Science and Education, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts,
Azerbaijan Television and radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock
Company and the Khatai District Executive Power within the Green
World Solidarity Year.
The competition among the younger generation and youth is aimed
at developing the traditions of book illustration. Participants can
depict illustrations or miniatures characterizing any scenes and
episodes mentioned in children's and folk literature, author's
works, as well as examples of literature on natural and everyday
topics. The deadline for accepting works is December 10, 2024.
The address for submitting applications is
[email protected] . The application for participation must
indicate the title of the work, the author's first and last name,
date of birth, place of study, and contact information.
Authors can submit works created jointly (child-teacher,
child-parent, friends), indicating their names. Citizens of foreign
countries can also join the competition. The size of the work is up
to 30x40 cm, the theme and technique are free, and 2 most diverse
works can be sent to the competition.
At the end of the competition, around 100 artworks selected by
the jury will be exhibited, the authors will be awarded
certificates, and active schools will be given letters of
thanks.
The 20 best works selected at the exhibition will be exhibited
in the permanent exhibition of the Khatai Arts Center for two
weeks. The winners of the first three places will be announced,
incentive prizes will be awarded as well.
The list of nominations includes "Best Classical Work", "Best
Contemporary Work", "Best Work in the National Spirit", "Best Color
Solution", "Best Minimalist Work", "Best Description of a Dream",
and "Best Miniature Illustration". An online catalogue of the
exhibition will be prepared.
For additional questions, please contact: 051-310-74 01
( Whatsapp ).
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
