Japan Reiterates Support For Bi-State Solution In Mideast
Date
10/24/2024 7:08:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TOKYO, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Thursday emphasized his country's consistent support for a two-state solution, and stated that Japan would contribute to the advancement of the Middle East peace process.
Iwaya made the statement a 15-minute telephone conversation with Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
He also also expressed serious concerns about the situation in the West bank and explained Japan's position regarding it, the ministry added.
The minister explained Japan's diplomatic efforts and contributions in humanitarian assistance, expressing Japan's determination to play a role in the coming early recovery and reconstruction phases as well.
During the telephone conversation, Iwaya stressed the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza amid the tense situation in the Middle East, the ministry said in a press release.
For his part, Mustafa explained Palestinian position on the situations in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as Palestinian Authority reform efforts, and expressed his appreciation for Japan's strong commitment to the Middle East peace, according to the ministry. (end)
