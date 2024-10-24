West Needs To Realize Ukraine Cannot Defeat Russia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A friend of mine, usually an intensely optimistic pro-Ukraine analyst, returned from Ukraine last week and told me:“It's like the German in January 1945.”

The Ukrainians are being driven back on all fronts – including in the Kursk province of Russia , which they had opened with much hope and fanfare in August. More importantly, they are running out of .

For most of 2024, Ukraine has been losing ground. This week, the town of Selidove in the western Donetsk region is being surrounded and, like Vuhledar earlier this month , is likely to fall in the next week or so – the only variable being how many Ukrainians will be lost in the process. Over the winter, the terrible prospect of a major battle to hold the strategically significant industrial town of Pokrovsk beckons.

Ultimately, this is not a war of territory but of attrition . The only resource that counts is soldiers – and here the calculus for Ukraine is not positive.

Ukraine claims to have“liquidated” nearly 700,000 Russian soldiers – with more than 120,000 killed and upwards of 500,000 injured. Its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, admitted in February this year to 31,000 Ukrainian fatalities , with no figure given for injured.

The problem is these Ukrainian totals are apparently believed by Western officials , when the reality is likely to be very different. US sources say the war has seen 1 million people killed and wounded on both sides . Crucially, this includes a growing number of Ukrainian civilians.

Low morale and desertion , as well as draft-dodging , are now significant problems for Ukraine. These factors are exacerbating already serious recruitment issues , making it hard to supply the front lines with fresh troops.

Ukrainian forces are steadily losing ground close to the strategically vital town of Pokrovsk, western Donetsk region. Institute for the Study of War