Actor Anil Kapoor Launches Malabar Gold & Diamonds 2Nd Showroom In Rajasthan At Jodhpur Continues Expansion Drive In India

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Malabar & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 360 showrooms across 13 countries, has just launched their new showroom in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. and brand ambassador of Malabar & Diamonds, Anil Kapoor officially inaugurated the showroom following the virtual launch by Malabar Group Chairman, M.P Ahammed. Managing Director of India Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. Asher O; Regional Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. Jishad N.K, other senior management team members, customers and well-wishers were in attendance.

The Jodhpur showroom features spacious interiors and exclusive amenities that enhance customer's shopping experience. Additionally, ample parking is also available for customer convenience. Customers can explore a wide range of bridal jewellery, special occasion pieces, and everyday wear from brands like Mine Diamond Jewellery, Era Uncut Diamond Jewellery, Precia-Precious Gem jewellery and Viraaz Polki Jewellery. Each collection boasts unique designs to cater to various tastes.

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, expressed excitement about the new location, stating, 'We are thrilled to open our second showroom in Rajasthan, bringing our exclusive collections and exceptional service to the vibrant community of Jodhpur. This new showroom not only reflects our dedication but also represents a significant step toward our goal of becoming the world's largest jewellery brand. Our third showroom in Rajasthan will open next week in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur. We are committed to providing our customers with an outstanding shopping experience, making every special occasion even more memorable.'

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on diamond and gold jewellery exchange, 916 hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been a key component of Malabar Group's operations throughout the years, with a focus on Health, Housing, Hunger Eradication, Women empowerment, Education and Environment. The group ensures that all stakeholders continue to benefit from the growth of the business and contributes 5% of its profit to CSR/ESG initiatives in the same country of operation. As part of the Malabar National Scholarship Programme (Launched in 2007), the group has announced that it will be awarding 21,000 scholarships for female students worth USD 1.9 Million. The Group has also opened 247 micro learning centers in India with the aim of promoting basic education amongst the impoverished.























