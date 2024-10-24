Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For October 23, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As we begin trading on Thursday, October 24, 2024, investors are closely monitoring a blend of domestic and international economic factors that could influence the Brazilian markets today.



Domestically, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a significant increase in Brazil's public debt-to-GDP ratio, raising concerns about the country's fiscal sustainability and potential implications for credit ratings and borrowing costs.



This projection emphasizes the importance of fiscal discipline and may impact investor confidence in Brazilian assets. On a brighter note, despite ongoing financial outflows , Brazil has experienced a positive currency flow in October.



This indicates that the inflow of foreign currency from exports, investments, and other sources has outweighed the outflows, providing support to the Brazilian real. A strong currency flow can help stabilize exchange rates and reduce inflationary pressures, which is beneficial for the economy.







Internationally, today's economic agenda includes key data releases such as the Mid-Month Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Brazil and the Initial Jobless Claims and Manufacturing PMI in the United States.



These indicators will offer insights into inflation trends, labor market conditions, and manufacturing activity, all of which can have significant effects on global market dynamics and investor sentiment.

Economic Agenda for Thursday, October 24

Brazil







8:00 AM – Mid-Month CPI (MoM) (Oct): The release of the Mid-Month Consumer Price Index for October is crucial as it provides early insights into inflationary pressures within the Brazilian economy.

10:30 AM – Federal Tax Revenue (Sep): The Federal Tax Revenue data for September will shed light on the government's fiscal health.







9:30 AM – Initial Jobless Claims: This indicator reflects the number of individuals filing for unemployment benefits for the first time.

10:45 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct): The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index provides insights into the U.S. manufacturing sector's health.





5:00 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct): The Eurozone's Manufacturing PMI will offer a glimpse into the economic conditions of one of Brazil's key trading partners. An expanding manufacturing sector in the Eurozone could lead to increased demand for Brazilian exports.





5:30 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct): The UK's Manufacturing PMI is also significant, as shifts in the UK's economic activity can influence global trade dynamics and investor confidence.







Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3) drew attention after announcing strong growth in its third-quarter results. The company reported significant increases in sales, attributed to strategic portfolio optimization and a recovery in food inflation. Analysts from BTG Pactual anticipate a gradual improvement in trends over the coming quarters due to these strategic efforts.



Gerdau (GGBR4), a leader in the Brazilian steel industry, is experiencing ownership changes that could impact its strategic direction. Despite a global decline in steel production, Brazil's output has risen, positioning companies like Gerdau favorably in the international market.

Braskem (BRKM5) successfully refinanced US$368.5 million in bonds and issued US$850 million in new debt, strengthening its financial position and liquidity. This move is expected to enhance the company's ability to navigate market uncertainties and invest in growth opportunities.



The Brazilian stock market, represented by the Ibovespa index, continued to face significant pressure from global markets, particularly Wall Street. On Wednesday, October 23, the Ibovespa fell by 0.55%, closing at 129,233.11 points, remaining below the critical 130,000-point threshold for the second consecutive session.The downturn was influenced by Wall Street's negative performance and a decline of over 1% in commodity prices, which are vital to Brazil's export-driven economy. Major companies such as Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) experienced declines due to falling iron ore and oil prices, respectively.Meanwhile, IRB Re (IRBR3) shares surged by 12%, standing out as a notable exception in the market. The reinsurer's stock performance was buoyed by positive operational results, indicating resilience amid broader market challenges.Investors reacted to recent comments from Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, who emphasized strengthening the fiscal framework as a crucial measure for the country's economic situation.Speaking at a G20 ministers' meeting in Washington, Haddad addressed concerns about Brazil's fiscal management and dismissed claims that the government is neglecting public finances as "a bit exaggerated." He highlighted plans to discuss fiscal initiatives with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.These discussions are particularly pertinent in light of the IMF's projection of a significant increase in Brazil's public debt-to-GDP ratio. The IMF's forecast underscores the need for prudent fiscal policies to ensure long-term economic stability and maintain investor confidence.On a positive note, despite financial outflows, Brazil's currency flow has been positive in October. This suggests that the inflow of foreign currency through exports, foreign direct investment, and other channels has outweighed the capital leaving the country.A positive currency flow can help strengthen the Brazilian real, reduce inflationary pressures from imported goods, and support the Central Bank's monetary policy objectives.In the United States, Wall Street extended its decline as Treasury yields continued to rise, exerting pressure on equities. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.9%, closing at 5,797.42 points, marking the third consecutive loss and the first such streak in six weeks.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1% to 42,514.95 points, and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.6% to 18,276.65 points weighed down by declines in major tech stocks.The increase in Treasury yields reflects investor concerns about potential changes in monetary policy by the Federal Reserve as well as inflationary pressures. Higher yields can make stocks less attractive compared to bonds leading to a sell-off in equity markets.This dynamic can affect global markets including Brazil's as investors adjust their portfolios in response to changing risk-reward profiles.Oil prices dipped amid reports of rising U.S. stockpiles and ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting energy stocks worldwide including Brazil's Petrobras. Lower oil prices can impact Brazil's export revenues and fiscal accounts given the significant role of oil in the country's economy.The markets are expected to remain volatile as investors digest latest economic data corporate earnings while keeping close eye on fiscal developments global economic indicators.In Brazil today's inflation data tax revenue figures will be critical shaping expectations about monetary fiscal policy positive currency flow provides some cushioning against external shocks but concerns about rising public debt highlight need careful fiscal management.Global factors such U.S labor market data manufacturing activity continue influence market sentiment weaker-than-expected performance U.S could lead shifts global investment flows potentially benefiting emerging markets like Brazil if investors seek higher returns.Conversely signs economic weakness dampen demand commodities affecting Brazil export sector Investors advised stay vigilant consider potential impacts both domestic international developments portfolios