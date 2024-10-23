Taiwan’S Foreign Minister To Visit Belize

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

BELMOPAN, Belize – H.E. Dr. Lin Chia-Lung, of foreign affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan), will lead a delegation to Belize from 29 – 30 October 2024.

Prime minister, John Briceño, and minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, Francis Fonseca, will hold bilateral meetings with foreign minister Lin.

While in Belize, foreign minister Lin will visit the site of the proposed San Pedro General Hospital, the construction of which is being generously financed by Taiwan.

February 16, 2024, prime minister Briceño and James Hsiao, general manager of the Taiwan Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC), signed a US$16,678,680 contract for the design, construction and equipping of a general hospital for San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker.

“This project is funded by a grant from the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan). The contract signing is in furtherance of the cooperation agreement signed by Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) in January 2023 to strengthen both countries' mutual cooperation,” said the government of Belize.

The foreign minister Lin's first visit to Belize since assuming office in May, 2024, marks 35 years of diplomatic relations between Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

