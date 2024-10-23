MANIC PANIC® UNVEILS NEW COSMETIC KITS JUST IN TIME FOR SPOOKY SEASON

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to transform Halloween looks with Manic Panic ®'s new cosmetic kits, designed by the High Priestesses of Punk® to bring a bold, dramatic flair to any spooky season ensemble.
From goth-inspired elegance to fierce glam, these kits are packed with professional-grade products to help embrace the dark side.
Introducing the Night Queen TM Kit, a coffin-shaped treasure trove for cosplayers, goth enthusiasts, special effects makeup artists, or anyone wanting to elevate their Halloween style. This kit includes:
.1x Goth WhiteTM Cream/Powder Foundation for a flawless, ghostly canvas
.1x Raven Black Cream Makeup for deep, dramatic definition
.1x Blue Moon Face & Body Paint to add an ethereal, otherworldly hue
Priced at $24.99 USD ($36.00 Retail Value), the Night QueenTM Kit offers bold pigments and rich textures, perfect for creating striking, spooky looks this Halloween season.
Rockstars looking to complete a full-face Halloween glam, the Manic Panic Halloween Kit is the go-to item. Priced at $39.99 ($65 Retail Value) this set offers the essential tools for a bewitchingly beautiful face:
.1x Raven LethalTM Lipstick for a perfect vampy pout
.1x Virgin Pressed Powder to set makeup in place
.1x Goth WhiteTM Cream/Powder Foundation for a flawless, ghostly canvas
.1x Raven Powder Blush/Shadow to contour and define
.1x Mini Eyeliner Brush for precise, striking eyeliner looks
Whether channeling goth glam, spooky elegance, or full-on Halloween chic, Manic Panic's kits offer premium quality at an unbeatable price, ensuring a hauntingly good look all season long.
Available now on manicpanic.
About Manic Panic®
Founded in 1977, Tish & Snooky's® MANIC PANIC® NYC is the trailblazing beauty brand that started the vivid hair color revolution in the USA. MANIC PANIC® prides itself on being Latina women-owned, cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, and independent beauty stores across the globe, and online at Amazon and
About Vibrancy Agency
Vibrancy Agency, a boutique Public Relations & Marketing firm illuminating the energy and life of Fashion, Beauty, Curve, Multicultural, and Socially-Conscious brands.
