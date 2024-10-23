Cyclone Dana: Air India, Akasa Cancel Flights To And From Kolkata Indigo Issues Advisory

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cyclone Dana: In view of a cyclonic storm that could hit coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, Air India and Akasa Air on Wednesday announced cancellation of flights to and from Kolkata.

The flights will remain cancelled from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25.

"Kolkata airport will remain closed from 1800 IST dated 24th Oct 2024 till 0900 IST dated 25th Oct 2024 due to severe cyclone conditions. All Air India flights to and from Kolkata are cancelled during this period," said Air India in a tweet.





Air India also shared a link to check if a flight has been rescheduled. "Please click here to select an alternate option. For assistance with cancelled flights, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 01169329333 / 01169329999," added Air India.





Meanwhile, authorities of the Kolkata airport have started preparations to tackle any situation arising out of a possible cyclonic storm.

“In view of Cyclone DANA's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1800 IST on 24.10.2024 to 0900 IST on 25.10.2024 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” the official handle of Kolkata airport posted on X.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air also said that flights have been cancelled for the said period.

"With severe weather conditions expected on account of Cyclone Dana, Kolkata Airport will remain closed from 1800 hrs on 24th Oct 2024 to 0900 hrs on 25th Oct 2024. Due to this, all our flights on 24thOct and certain flights on 25th Oct to and from Kolkata have been cancelled. Please check your flight status here: ," said Akasa Air in a post on X.