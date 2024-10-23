Face Shields Market Size, Share Growth Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Face shields are personal protective equipment (PPE) items worn to protect the entire face from hazards such as flying objects, splashes, and other potentially infectious substances. The construction, oil and gas, medical, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and marine sectors are just a few of the end-user industries.

Market Dynamics High Demand in the Healthcare Drives the Global Market

The aging population and unhealthful lifestyles are expected to cause concerns, increasing the demand for advanced medical infrastructure. This will likely increase demand for medical supplies and equipment over the forecast period. Due to growing awareness of healthcare-associated infections and the global spread of COVID-19, it is also anticipated that demand for personal protective equipment, such as face shields, will rise in the coming years.

Growing Use of Eco-Friendly Materials Creates Tremendous Opportunities

New market opportunities are created by the emergence of reusable, eco-friendly face shields and the growing awareness of safe working conditions in both developed and developing economies. For instance, a college in Bengaluru suggested a biodegradable material during a recent innovation challenge on COVID-19 due to the increasing difficulty of disposing of PPE kits. Additionally, many businesses are spending money on eco-friendly materials, which is anticipated to generate a ton of opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global face shields market

and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The three nations in the region-the US, Mexico, and Canada-have sizable and complex economic systems. The market is anticipated to gain from rising healthcare costs, an aging population, and a rise in medical professionals' awareness of infections acquired in healthcare settings. The COVID-19 outbreak has also had a particularly detrimental effect on some regions of North America. The market is also expected to benefit from expanding the number of industries over the forecast period, especially in the United States and Canada. These industries include manufacturing and chemicals.

Europe is home to many of the world's biggest economies, including Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia. Numerous elements, including favorable policies, robust wage growth, and ongoing job creation, are credited with the region's economic growth. However, it is anticipated that the recent COVID-19 outbreak in a number of these countries will have a seriously negative impact on the region's economic development. Due to lower mortgage rates in Europe, it is anticipated that the use of face shields in new construction and renovation projects will rise. However, it is anticipated that the region's construction sector will experience high labor costs, which are expected to impede market growth over the forecast period.

The healthcare industry is expected to expand steadily in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. Significant factors driving the growth include the expansion of healthcare facilities like hospitals and clinics, a rise in the use of home care services, and a rise in medical tourism in the region. The growing elderly population and the growing population are expected to increase the demand for healthcare services, which will, in turn, drive the face shield market's expansion over the forecast period. Strict regulations regarding worker health and safety in various high-risk activities are anticipated to drive the demand for face shields over the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global face shields market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 11.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on the product, the global face shields market is bifurcated into full-face and half-face shields. The full shield segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global face shields market is bifurcated into healthcare, construction, chemical, oil and gas, and manufacturing. The healthcare segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global face shields market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

3MHoneywell International IncSureWerxAlpha Pro TechCasco Bay MoldingKimberly-Clark CorporationLakeland Industries IncMSA Safety IncorporatedPreceptPrestige AmeritechPyramex Safety Products LLCSanax Protective ProductsKey SurgicalKARAMMedline IndustriesIncand Gateway Safety Inc. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



October 2022- New custom matrix technology from 3M Oral Care made restorative procedures more predictable for dentists and affordable for patients. March 2020- Honeywell International Inc . announced the expansion of manufacturing capabilities in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., to manufacture N95 face masks to support the U.S. government's response to Covid-19.

By ProductFull Face ShieldHalf Face ShieldBy End-UserHealthcareConstructionChemicalOil and GasManufacturing