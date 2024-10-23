Estonia Criticizes UN Sec Gen For Attending BRICS Summit
10/23/2024 3:11:21 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna criticized UN Secretary-General António Guterres for his decision to travel to the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit.
As reported by Ukrinform, Tsahkna expressed his views on the social media platform X .
According to the Estonian official, the participation of UN Secretary-General António Guterres in the BRICS summit, hosted by Russia, represents a clear propaganda victory for Putin's regime.
"There should be no going back to business with an aggressor that is waging a bloody war in Ukraine and blatantly violating the UN Charter," stated the Estonian Foreign Minister.
As reported by Ukrinform, the 16th BRICS summit began on October 22 in Kazan, Russia, featuring countries with developing economies that demonstrate the growing influence of the non-Western world. However, Moscow's partners from China, India, Brazil, and the Arab world are urging Russian leader Vladimir Putin to find a way to end the war in Ukraine.
